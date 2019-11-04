Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar teams up with singer B Praak for his first-ever music video featuring Ammy Virk and Nupur Sanon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the massive success of the popular track ‘Teri Mitti’ earlier this year from Akshay Kumar‘s historical epic Kesari, the actor collaborates with Punjabi singer B Praak yet again for his first-ever music video. The song titled ‘Fillhal’ is written by lyricist Jaani.

Akshay Kumar teams up with singer B Praak for his first-ever music video featuring Ammy Virk and Nupur Sanon

Talking about this collaboration, Akshay says, “Having experienced the magic of B Praak’s voice firsthand with ‘Teri Mitti’ from my film Kesari, there was not much needed to convince me to come onboard for ‘Fillhal’. And to top it off the lyrics are so beautiful, it’s impossible to not feel anything.  When I met with the lyricist, Jaani he told me it’s his best-written song till date and I couldn’t agree more. This brilliant combination of a soulful voice and lyrics to match got me to make my music video debut.”

The music video also featuring Punjabi actor Ammy Virk and actress Nupur Sanon is a heart-wrenching love ballad.

Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar suggested the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh to producer Juno Chopra!

