Veteran actress Helen is clearly one of the best dancers the industry has ever seen and even after all these years, she manages to inspire budding dancers. A lot of celebrities in the industry look up to Helen and try to be like her when it comes it dancing, but we have not seen anyone match up to her skills to date.

Helen was invited as a guest judge on a dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 and clearly the fans and contestants were elated to have her there. When one of the couples performed on her iconic dance numbers, ‘Monica… Oh My Darling’, Helen revealed a lesser-known fact about the song. She said that she already knew the song was going to be super hit as soon as she heard the song. She even revealed that she gave inputs while shooting ‘Aa Jaane Jaa’ and enjoyed shooting it. No wonder this is one of her favorite numbers.

Also Read: 10 Hottest Bollywood actresses of all time