Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.10.2019 | 6:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Veteran actress Helen reveals she knew ‘Monica… Oh My Darling’ would be a hit!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actress Helen is clearly one of the best dancers the industry has ever seen and even after all these years, she manages to inspire budding dancers. A lot of celebrities in the industry look up to Helen and try to be like her when it comes it dancing, but we have not seen anyone match up to her skills to date.

Helen was invited as a guest judge on a dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 and clearly the fans and contestants were elated to have her there. When one of the couples performed on her iconic dance numbers, ‘Monica… Oh My Darling’, Helen revealed a lesser-known fact about the song. She said that she already knew the song was going to be super hit as soon as she heard the song. She even revealed that she gave inputs while shooting ‘Aa Jaane Jaa’ and enjoyed shooting it. No wonder this is one of her favorite numbers.

Also Read: 10 Hottest Bollywood actresses of all time

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

24th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le…

The truth about Ranveer Singh’s cameo in…

Kishore Kumar had stage fright during his…

Memorabilia from Raj Kapoor's films passed…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui congratulates Anurag…

Rajkumar Hirani wins the IIFA award for Best…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification