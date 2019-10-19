Ayushmann Khurrana has never been the one to do conventional roles. This time too, he will be seen portraying a homosexual character in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Even though he does not believe in doing sequels, because of the uniqueness of this script, Ayushmann couldn’t help but say yes to the second instalment of the Shubh Mangal franchise.

The team plans to wrap the entire shooting schedule by the end of November and since the story is based in Prayagraj, the team will also be shooting a few portions in Varanasi and will recreate a few places of Delhi. The makers want the schedule to move rapidly and to avoid travelling back and forth; they will recreate Delhi in Varanasi.

The movie also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao reuniting the Badhaai Ho trio!

