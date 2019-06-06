Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.06.2019 | 4:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are planning a reality show, A Week To Sangeet

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, are one of the most beloved pairs. From their social media PDA to red carpet appearances, they leave the fans wanting for more. Ever since their wedding, it was all anyone could talk about. The two-day wedding with pre and post-wedding festivities were highly publicized. And now it seems like they are venturing into a reality show based on their wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are planning a reality show, A Week To Sangeet

Priyanka Chopra, who is the latest cover star of InStyle magazine, revealed that she and Nick Jonas are planning a reality show where couples of all ages will participate in dance competitions. It will be India’s version of rehearsal dinners called A Week To Sangeet. “Nick came up with it because he was blown away by how the dinner brings people together,” Chopra explained. “By the end everyone knows each other’s names.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next starring in The Sky Is Pink starring alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

ALSO READ: HOTNESS! Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature with her sultry backless saree look for InStyle cover

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra responds to the criticism…

Priyanka Chopra cites RACISM as the reason…

Priyanka Chopra loses Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

Ali Abbas Zafar clarifies on Salman Khan's…

Katrina Kaif comes out in support of Bharat…

Priyanka Chopra bags the title of NO.1…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification