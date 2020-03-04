Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.03.2020 | 11:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Varun Dhawan out, Tiger Shroff to star in Remo D’souza’s next?

BySubhash K. Jha

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza’s latest film in his dance franchise Street Dancer 3D has under-performed at the box office. One hears that the leading man Varun Dhawan has made it known to the director that he won’t be part of the dance franchise.

Varun Dhawan out, Tiger Shroff to star in Remo D'souza's next?

It is reliably learnt that Tiger Shroff will be helming Remo D’Souza’s next dance film. Says a source in the know, “Remo and Tiger have worked together in a superhero film The Flying Jatt. They had promised to do a full-on dance film in future together. Remo got busy with Varun and ABCD 2 and then Street Dancer, and with Salman Khan in Race 3. Tiger and Remo are ready now to come together for a dance explosion.”

Get set for an official announcement.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 had three different action directors for insane action sequences

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan charging Rs. 7 crore per day for…

Kajol says men took seven steps back after…

Vidya Balan starts shooting for Sherni in…

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and producer…

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana to…

Deepika Padukone gives the Paris Fashion…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification