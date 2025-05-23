Producer Ramesh Taurani reunites with director David Dhawan to bring another laughter-filled, action-packed ride, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy presented by Tips Films. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, promising a whirlwind of romance, chaos and classic Bollywood flair with a fresh, modern twist.

Varun Dhawan starrer romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai set to release on April 10, 2026

This project also adds another chapter to the much-loved professional pairing of David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan, who have previously delivered hits together. Known for his mastery of the comedy genre, David Dhawan returns with his signature style — combining laugh-out-loud moments with high-energy action and foot-tapping music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)

Ramesh Taurani, the man behind several popular entertainers, reunites with David Dhawan after years, aiming to recreate the magic of their earlier successes. With peppy songs, quirky characters, and vibrant storytelling, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is shaping up to be a crowd-puller.

With its catchy title, exciting ensemble, and the promise of full-on masala entertainment, the film has already begun generating buzz. As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to a full-fledged Bollywood spectacle when Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai hits cinemas nationwide on April 10, 2026.

Also Read : Akshay Oberoi reveals his experience of working with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor; says “We all constantly fed off each other’s performance”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.