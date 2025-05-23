Despite speculation of cancellation, Bigg Boss returns with another new twist as OTT version gets shelved for 2025.

Amid rumours regarding the fate of Bigg Boss 19, recent reports have suggested that Bigg Boss is all set to mark its return for its 19th season. The Salman Khan-hosted show will be back on television in 2025, and this time, with a major update - Bigg Boss 19 is set to become the longest-running season in the history of the franchise.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan returns as host for the longest season yet, reveals report

Salman Khan, who has been the face of Bigg Boss for several years, will return as the host for the 16th time, much to the excitement of fans. Known for his strong Weekend Ka Vaar presence and impactful interactions with contestants, the actor's return has already ignited buzz across social media platforms.

According to a Pinkvilla report, traditionally spanning about 3 months, Bigg Boss 19 will now run for a massive 5.5 months, making it the most extended season of the Indian reality series to date. This extension is reportedly aimed at offering deeper contestant arcs, more twists, and a heightened entertainment quotient for viewers.

While the contestant list for Bigg Boss 19 remains under wraps, it is being said that the season will once again feature new and fresh faces. The move aligns with the show's continued strategy to bring in diverse personalities and create unpredictable dynamics inside the house. Audiences can expect a mix of drama, competition, and controversy—elements that have become synonymous with the show.

In a surprising turn of events, however, the OTT version of Bigg Boss will not be returning this year. After two successful seasons on JioCinema, Bigg Boss OTT appears to have taken a backseat. Whether this decision is a temporary one or indicates a permanent halt remains unclear, as no official announcement has been made on the status of the digital format.

Despite the absence of the OTT version, fans are excited for the main season’s comeback and are looking forward to Salman Khan’s trademark commentary and interactions. The show’s longevity and consistent TRPs have made it one of Indian television’s most talked-about properties.

With Bigg Boss 19 gearing up to be longer and possibly more intense than ever, anticipation is already building among loyal fans and newcomers alike. All eyes now are on the official announcement and other details!

