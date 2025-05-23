Last week, Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the BIGGEST news of the year that Paresh Rawal has quit Hera Pheri 3. We also carried a quote from the actor himself, confirming his exit from the franchise. Since then, the controversy has grown bigger, more so after Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, the producer of Hera Pheri 3, sued Paresh Rawal for Rs. 25 crores. The legal team of Akshay Kumar has given out a statement, explaining their woes. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount to the production house.

EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal returns Rs. 11 lakhs with 15% interest after exiting Hera Pheri 3; was signed for Rs. 15 crores

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series.”

The source continued, “Paresh Rawal was paid Rs. 11 lakhs as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fees were locked at Rs. 15 crores. The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – Rs. 14.89 crores – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees.”

According to trade sources, only the announcement teaser of the film was shot on the sets of Bhooth Bangla. The crew of that film also worked on the promo shoot. It now remains to see what happens next in this dramatic saga.

Hera Pheri’s first part was released in the year 2000. It starred Akshay Kumar as Raju, Paresh Rawal as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and Suniel Shetty as Shyam. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006) marked the return of the trio. Both the films have achieved cult status with Baburao having a separate fan base. As a result, the excitement for Hera Pheri 3 has been sky high.

