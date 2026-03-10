The release date of the upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde has officially been postponed. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on June 5, 2026, will now release a week later on June 12, 2026.

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai gets a new release date – June 12

Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film marks his reunion with producer Ramesh Taurani for a lively romantic entertainer. The decision to push the release date comes shortly after the makers of Toxic, starring Yash, announced that their film would shift its release from March 19 to June 5, 2026. With Toxic now occupying the June 5 slot, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai decided to avoid a direct box-office clash and instead opted for a solo release the following week.

In an official statement addressing the change, producer Ramesh Taurani explained the reasoning behind the decision. “We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release.”

He further emphasized the importance of maintaining a collaborative spirit within the industry. “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.” Despite the shift in the theatrical release, the promotional campaign for the film will continue as planned. The makers are expected to roll out the film’s vibrant soundtrack and trailer in the coming weeks, aiming to build anticipation ahead of its mid-June premiere.

The romantic comedy is expected to feature the signature humor and entertaining storytelling style associated with David Dhawan’s films, and also features stars such as Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, among others. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 12, 2026.

