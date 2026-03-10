Comedian and actor Jamie Lever recently opened up about a deeply emotional chapter in her family’s life, recalling how her brother Jesse Lever battled a tumour during childhood. Speaking about the difficult period in a podcast with Vickey Lalwani, Jamie revealed how the diagnosis and failed surgery changed the family’s life completely.

Jamie Lever recalls brother Jesse Lever’s Tumour battle: “We would never return to that lifestyle”

Jamie said Jesse was around 10–12 years old when doctors discovered a tumour in his neck. Because the tumour was entangled with nerves, surgery carried serious risks. “Doctors told us that if they operated, he could lose his eyesight or become paralysed,” she recalled. The family initially tried treatment in India, but the first surgery did not go as planned. Jamie described the experience as devastating for the entire family. “The first surgery failed and that phase was extremely difficult for all of us,” she said, adding that their daily lives began revolving around hospital visits and medical consultations.

According to Jamie, Jesse was also put on heavy medication for a long period. “He was taking nearly 50–60 tablets a day at one point because doctors hoped the tumour would shrink,” she shared. Despite the intense treatment, his condition did not improve significantly. Eventually, the family travelled to the United States in search of better medical options. During that trip, they were advised to consult specialists in New York. After further evaluation, Jesse underwent another surgery there, which successfully removed the tumour.

Reflecting on those years, Jamie said the ordeal reshaped their family’s outlook. “Those were very tough times. We would never want to return to that lifestyle again,” she said, referring to the constant anxiety and medical struggles they faced. She added that the experience strengthened the family’s faith and resilience, especially for her father, veteran comedian Johnny Lever.

Today, Jesse has recovered and moved forward with his creative career, working as a musician and performer while also appearing in films. Jamie said the family now looks back at that period with gratitude that he was able to overcome such a serious health challenge.

