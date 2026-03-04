This morning, the industry, trade, media and fans woke up to a sudden development – Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, earlier scheduled to release on March 19, has been pushed to June 4. Meanwhile, the team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was jolted to learn about the official announcement. The Varun Dhawan–Mrunal Thakur–Pooja Hegde starrer is set to arrive in cinemas on June 5, and Bollywood Hungama has learned that Toxic’s postponement was not communicated to them.

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan and team caught unawares by Toxic’s clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in June first week; Anil Thadani suggested the new release date

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “If a film has already locked a release slot and another filmmaker plans to come on the same day, it’s customary to inform the makers who had taken the date first. In this case, that didn’t happen. Varun Dhawan, director David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani learned that Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was arriving in the same week as their film only after actor Yash posted the news on social media.”

The source continued, “The team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is upset. They were caught unawares and are now considering what to do next – should they move or should they stick to the date?”

Bollywood Hungama contacted Ramesh Taurani, and he simply said, “We’ve not decided anything yet.”

An industry insider commented, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was the first one to take up the March 19 slot. Did the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge call them before announcing to the world that the sequel will also arrive on the same day?”

On this, our source said, “Two wrongs don’t make it right. I hope we go back to the time when producers called each other in case they were planning to clash and also amicably shared screens.”

Meanwhile, another source explained how the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups thought of the new release date, “It was distributor Anil Thadani who strongly suggested that the film should arrive on June 4. He said it would be an apt date as by then, the tensions in the Middle East would definitely subside and stop and secondly, the IPL season will come to an end by then. The producers of Toxic and actor Yash found merit in his suggestion and they decided to go ahead with it.”

