Collective Artists Network has announced the next phase of leadership for its talent management business, marking a significant step as the company continues to strengthen its core business of talent management while expanding into new creative and production-led territories.

Collective Artists Network expands leadership in talent management; Fiona D’Souza, Jinal Jhaveri, Arjun Banerjee take key roles

As part of this new structure, senior talent agents Fiona D’Souza, Jinal Jhaveri, and Arjun Banerjee will take on expanded leadership responsibilities within the talent management division. Each has played a key role in building and shaping artist careers across films, digital platforms, and brand partnerships, and together they represent the next phase of leadership for Collective’s talent business.

The move reflects Collective’s focus on deepening leadership across its foundational businesses while ensuring continuity in how talent is represented, nurtured, and scaled. With Fiona, Jinal, and Arjun at the forefront of artist relationships, the focus will remain on building future-ready careers, strengthening long-term partnerships, and evolving representation in line with a rapidly changing media landscape.

The talent management business will continue to work closely with Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, who remains actively involved in guiding artist strategy, key relationships, and the broader direction of the company. Speaking on the announcement, Vijay Subramaniam said, “Talent management has been the foundation on which Collective was built, and that philosophy continues to guide how we grow the company. As we enter this next phase, it’s important that the people leading this business have both deep context and long-term convictions. As Collective’s work increasingly spans talent, content, and production, this structure allows us to stay tightly aligned while giving each area the leadership it deserves.”

Janahavi Rawal, Partner and Head of Talent at Collective Artists Network said, “Collective’s talent business has always been built on trust, long-term thinking, and a deep understanding of where artists want to go next. Fiona, Jinal, and Arjun have each played an important role in shaping the careers of the artists we represent, and this phase is about empowering our senior agents further while building the right support systems around them.”

The leadership evolution reflects Collective Artists Network’s continued belief in building from within and creating clear ownership across key verticals, ensuring its talent management business continues to grow with focus, care, and long-term intent.

