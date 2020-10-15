Bollywood Hungama

Varun Dhawan keeps his promise, sponsors Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwaker’s education

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Varun Dhawan met Ritik Diwaker on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer two years back which he visited as a celebrity judge. On knowing about Ritik's keenness to study in a reputed school, the actor promised to fund his education as his family was unable to do it. Keeping his promise, Varun got Ritik admitted in Kanpur's KDMA International school.

"It's been two years now for me to be studying in this prestigious school of the city," says Ritik, who is now in class VIII.

He added, "Varun bhaiya kept his promise of funding my education. Every year he transfers the yearly fee, which includes my uniform and books, to the school's account. I am really happy that despite being from a poor family I am able to study in a reputed school of the city. I never thought that this will happen to me after participating in a reality show."

“Varun bhaiya calls me several times during the year, especially on festivals like Holi and Diwali. He makes video calls and keeps a track of my education too. Woh bahut achhe hai. I hope when I grow up I can be like him. I am really studying hard so that I can make the most of this opportunity given to me by him”, Ritik says.

