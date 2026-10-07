Varun Dhawan has taken the next step in his recent farming journey by joining nutrition-focused brand Better Nutrition as an investor and brand ambassador. The actor made the announcement through a new Instagram reel on October 7, sharing that his interest in farming eventually led him to explore the larger role nutrition could play in the journey.

Varun Dhawan joins Better Nutrition as investor and brand ambassador: “Farming was only the beginning”

In his post, Varun revealed that Better Nutrition founders Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar reached out to him after following his posts about his farm. He said the interaction inspired him to take the farm project further while becoming involved with the brand.

“So… turns out farming was only the beginning. I realised nutrition could be a bigger part of the journey. After Prateek and Aishwarya at Better Nutrition reached out, I was inspired to take this farm on its own journey, as well as become an integral part of the brand itself to provide india BETTER NUTRITION,” Varun wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan’s farming journey

Varun had begun documenting his interest in farming several weeks ago. In August, he shared that he had bought a farm and described it as the biggest achievement of his life. By early September, he posted pictures from the paddy fields while announcing that farming had begun.

His interest soon moved beyond the experience of growing crops. In September, Varun spoke about the challenges he was facing with the farm and said that conversations with farmers had made him aware of concerns around soil and crop nutrition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

He specifically spoke about nutrients such as zinc and magnesium and raised questions about the role of chemicals in farming. His latest association with Better Nutrition now connects that interest in agriculture with the brand’s focus on biofortified food.

Prateek Rastogi welcomes Varun as a partner

Better Nutrition co-founder Prateek Rastogi also confirmed Varun’s association with the company in a post on LinkedIn. “Couldn’t have asked for a better partner to join Better Nutrition. Happy to share that THE Varun Dhawan has joined us as an investor and brand ambassador. Nothing can stop us now to make India a healthier nation. 🧿❤️” he wrote.

Better Nutrition was founded by Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar and focuses on biofortified staples. The brand also appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4, where it pitched its biofortified food business. The episode featuring Better Nutrition aired in February 2025.

Also read: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are back with their adorable chemistry in Fossil’s Diwali 2026 campaign

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