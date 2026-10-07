Their joint-initiative will invite emerging and established storytellers to explore AI-powered filmmaking with Google Flow, and put their creative stories on screen.

Women in Film India (WIF India) and Google Flow have come together to launch the WIF India × Google Flow Filmathon - a new creative opportunity for filmmakers and storytellers to explore the intersection of cinema, creativity and emerging technology.

Guneet Monga Kapoor-led Women in Film India and Google Flow join hands to enable AI-powered filmmaking for new creative possibilities

The initiative will invite participants to experiment with AI-assisted filmmaking using Google Flow, giving them a space to develop original ideas, explore new visual possibilities and discover new ways to bring their stories to life. It is designed for filmmakers to learn, create, take risks and see how new tools can push their craft further.

Operating as a comprehensive workspace built on Google’s advanced Gemini Omni and Veo models, Google Flow offers filmmakers an intuitive canvas to arrange scenes, batch edit clips and layer audio.

“WIF India is excited to create Filmathon with Google Flow because it gives filmmakers a real space to experiment,” said Guneet Monga Kapoor, Founder and CEO, WIF India. “There is so much talent and so many stories waiting to be explored. We want to encourage filmmakers to stay curious, try new things and see where their ideas can go when they have access to a new creative tool. We are really looking forward to seeing the films that come from this.”

“Google Flow is already gaining remarkable momentum in India. Through the Filmathon, in collaboration with WIF India, we can’t wait to see the short films storytellers across the country bring to life — and how they expand the boundaries of artistic expression through this technology,” said Dr. Arathi Sethumadhavan, Director, International Activations & Product Insights, Technology & Society, Google.

“Our collaboration with Google Flow gives filmmakers access to a new creative studio while keeping the most important part of filmmaking where it belongs: with the storyteller and the story. We are excited to see what filmmakers across the country create,” said Rabia Chopra, Head of Programming and Strategy, WIF India.

The Filmathon will bring together filmmakers at different stages of their journey - from people beginning to explore visual storytelling to established creatives looking to try something new. Through the programme, participants will have the opportunity to learn, experiment and create and their cinematic visions.

The selected top 5 films will be showcased at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2026, bringing the Filmathon into conversation with India’s wider filmmaking community. It is an opportunity for filmmakers to move from experiment to screen, and for audiences and the film industry to see how new tools are being used by storytellers in India.

For WIF India, the Filmathon continues its work towards creating more access and meaningful opportunities for filmmakers through new platforms and partnerships. For Google, this is part of an ongoing commitment to support creators with tools that are personal, inventive and deeply rooted in helping them to tell their own stories.

Also read: Will India-Pakistan themed Udta Teer release in UAE-GCC? Guneet Monga Kapoor BREAKS silence; Ayushmann Khurrana says, “This is India’s FIRST patriotic comedy!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.