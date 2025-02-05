While the excitement was building around the release of Shashank Khaitan's rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, we have heard from our reliable industry sources that the Karan Johar production is no longer releasing on April 18, 2025 as announced. A very close source to the film confirms that the shoot for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been extended to March.

"Karan and Shashank feel that there is scope for more fun elements in the film, and hence they have planned another schedule to be canned around the destination wedding moments. The entire cast, including Varun and Janhvi will be a part of this schedule. The idea is to enhance the film further to hit the bull's eye. Karan is a master of this genre and is leaving no stone unturned to serve the audience with two big-scale rom-coms: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera in 2025 and 2025 respectively," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

Further talking about what exactly Karan and Shashank are looking to shoot, the source continues, “Apart from some scenes, the makers will also be shooting for 2 songs. Around 25 days of shoot remains, which has led to a delay in release. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screen in the second half of 2025," the source shared with us.

The date of Sunny Sanskari will now be taken by another Dharma film, and the release date announcement is around the corner.