The Subhash Kapoor-directed Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi is among the most awaited spectacles of 2025 and was gearing up for an April 10, 2025 release. But in the latest development of things, Jolly LLB 3 will no longer be released on April 10, 2025 and the date has been pushed to the month of August.

According to our reliable sources, Akshay Kumar and the team have delayed Jolly LLB 3 at the request of Karan Johar. "Karan Johar is planning to bring another franchise film, Kesari 2, on April 18, 2025. He requested Akshay if he could reschedule the date of Jolly LLB 3, and the Khiladi was more than gracious to do the same," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Kesari 2 is taking the release date of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, as the latter is getting delayed to the second half of 2025. "The entire calendar of Dharma and Akshay Kumar is reshuffling. The date of Kesari 2 and Jolly LLB 3 will be announced soon."

