comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.02.2025 | 12:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 delayed to August 2025, Kesari 2 joins April 2025 line-up in place of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 delayed to August 2025, Kesari 2 joins April 2025 line-up in place of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 delayed to August 2025, Kesari 2 joins April 2025 line-up in place of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Subhash Kapoor-directed Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi is among the most awaited spectacles of 2025 and was gearing up for an April 10, 2025 release. But in the latest development of things, Jolly LLB 3 will no longer be released on April 10, 2025 and the date has been pushed to the month of August.

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 delayed to August 2025, Kesari 2 joins April 2025 line-up in place of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 delayed to August 2025, Kesari 2 joins April 2025 line-up in place of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

According to our reliable sources, Akshay Kumar and the team have delayed Jolly LLB 3 at the request of Karan Johar. "Karan Johar is planning to bring another franchise film, Kesari 2, on April 18, 2025. He requested Akshay if he could reschedule the date of Jolly LLB 3, and the Khiladi was more than gracious to do the same," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Kesari 2 is taking the release date of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, as the latter is getting delayed to the second half of 2025. "The entire calendar of Dharma and Akshay Kumar is reshuffling. The date of Kesari 2 and Jolly LLB 3 will be announced soon."

More Pages: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Darab Farooqui criticizes Bollywood’s…

Sooraj Pancholi suffers major burns on…

Subhash Ghai, and wife Mukta Ghai buys Rs.…

Sonakshi Sinha sells Bandra flat for Rs.…

Anurag Basu reveals details of Kartik Aaryan…

EXCLUSIVE: BIG win for moviegoers as Badass…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification