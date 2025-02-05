The team of the stand-up comedian took to social media to share a shocking incident where More was attacked by 10-12 strange men pretending to be fans.

Popular stand-up comedian Pranit More, who shares a decent fan following on social media, was assaulted in a shocking incident after his Kolhapur show by a gang of men who waited back to meet him pretending to be his fans. As per a note shared by More’s team on social media, the attackers revealed that they were angry about Pranit’s jokes on debutant actor Veer Pahariya. However, expressing shock over the incident, the Sky Force star condemned the act.

Veer Pahariya breaks silence after Pranit More gets assaulted for making jokes on actor; says, “I strongly condemn any form of violence’

Taking to his Instagram page, Veer Pahariya, grandson of former Maharashtra CM and former Minister of Home Affairs Sushil Kumar Shinde, has spoken out against the unfortunate incident involving comedian Pranit More, in a heartfelt statement where he made it clear that he had no involvement in the attack and strongly condemned any form of violence. “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More,” Veer shared in a public statement. “I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity.”

“To Pranit and his fans—I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable,” he added. Sources close to the actor have also confirmed that he is actively looking into the situation and will take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Meanwhile, Pranit More’s team have questioned the freedom and rights of the stand-up comedian and have also asserted about filing a police complaint against the attackers. "We have lodged an online complaint from Mumbai. We sincerely urge the authorities to take immediate action and thoroughly investigate this matter so that such incidents do not happen again", the note read in conclusion.

