Reebok ropes in Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador

Leading fitness brand Reebok takes a giant leap forward with the announcement of renowned Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast, Varun Dhawan, as their new brand ambassador in India. This association becomes noteworthy as it coincides with the launch of Reebok’s new Sole Fury campaign with Varun Dhawan.

The brand recently brought in Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador, and now with Varun Dhawan joining the Reebok family, the brand continues to be on the front foot. Varun, who diligently follows a disciplinary fitness regime regardless of his tight schedule, personifies the brand ethos and will ignite a spark of energy amongst the youth. With his enviable physique, Varun is known for his fitness goals and hence, is a perfect representation for Reebok.

-We’ve only just begun! Thrilled to be a part of my favorite fitness brand @reebokindia ! Iv been a big fan of @Reebok since they are associated with the #ufc

Gear up to #SportTheUnexpected #ReebokXVarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/moWOUWzayd — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 16, 2019

In collaboration with Varun, Reebok also launches its biggest campaign on Sole Fury, a dynamic new silhouette that is equal parts sport and style. The campaign featuring Varun Dhawan disrupts conventionality and celebrates those who dare to #SplitFrom the ordinary. It ventures beyond the expected into a world where unorthodox is the norm, highlighting a uniquely Reebok attitude towards style and distinctive Reebok performance innovation. The Sole Fury campaign captures the essence of Reebok’s iconic vintage styles and projects them into a contemporary space, creating a true intersection of daring performance tech and legendary styles.

Confident. Defiant. Unique.

Nothing better that describes our new brand ambassador @Varun_dvn!

Inspiring everyone to push boundaries and embrace the change, he is the true definition of #SplitFromThePack.

We couldn’t be more excited about this! #ReebokXVarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/mUyOF2Z5vu — Reebok India (@reebokindia) July 16, 2019

Sharing his excitement on associating with Reebok, Varun Dhawan commented, “It feels truly amazing to associate with a brand like Reebok, which feels so much like me. Reebok gives me a platform to endorse our shared beliefs in fitness and performance, that enables one to push boundaries, and most importantly be yourself. I also admire Reebok’s products that are a perfect balance of style and innovation, and I look forward to a thrilling journey with the brand.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Brand Director, Reebok India said, “We are proud to join hands with Varun Dhawan as the new brand ambassador of Reebok. Varun embodies the brand’s belief that by pushing ourselves to the brink and testing our limitations, we have the power to transform ourselves, not only physically but mentally. Being a fitness enthusiast, Varun complements the brand brilliantly. With his dedication and enthusiasm, we are confident that he will continue to inspire the youth and revolutionize the fitness industry together with Reebok.”

Reebok is enthused about the collaboration with Varun Dhawan and the exciting initiatives that are in the pipeline.