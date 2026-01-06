Varun Dhawan DENIES signing Luka Chuppi 2 with Sharvari: “There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing”

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has addressed persistent rumours linking him to a sequel of the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, firmly stating that no such project is currently in the works and that he has not signed any films beyond his scheduled releases.

In an interactive session with fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Varun was asked about his upcoming projects following his most recent announcement Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Responding directly, the actor wrote, “Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing. Will decide.”

His comment effectively refuted ongoing reports suggesting he was set to star opposite Sharvari in Luka Chuppi 2, a purported follow-up to the 2019 film that starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

The clarification comes months after media outlets reported that Luka Chuppi 2 was expected to move into pre-production in early 2026, with Varun and Sharvari named as the lead pair. Those reports indicated delays of six to eight months and suggested that the film’s progress had been slowed by scheduling conflicts for director Laxman Utekar.

Varun’s statement makes it clear that he has not committed to any sequel or similar franchise project at this time. As of now, the actor’s verified upcoming work includes the high-profile war drama Border 2, scheduled for theatrical release on January 23, 2026, in which he portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh, among others.

