Who among us isn’t familiar with the immensely popular Naagin franchise and its instantly recognizable music? This season sees acclaimed singer and composer Sam C.S. collaborate with the franchise for the first time, as he has composed a song created specifically for the season of Colors’ Naagin 7. This marks his debut work for Hindi television.

With Naagin 7, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms have elevated storytelling through enhanced use of AI technology and cutting-edge VFX, creating a more immersive and cinematic world. To match this grand visual scale, Ekta Kapoor envisioned a powerful song for this season that could blend sound with spectacle. Given his experience with large-scale, visually driven projects like Pushpa, Mahavatar Narsimha, Sam C.S. was the natural choice to bring the emotion and intensity of the visuals alive through music.

Speaking about his experience of working with Balaji Telefilms, Sam CS shared, “My musical journey has predominantly been rooted in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, but I believe that music knows no geographic boundaries. When my production manager, Ms Mahima, brought the opportunity to work on the Naagin franchise, the decision was effortless. Knowing the vast reach and cultural impact this series has across North India, I was eager to bring my sound to such a popular universe.”

He further added, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Ekta Kapoor ma’am for her vision and for placing her trust in my craft. Being part of such a mega-franchise is a responsibility I didn’t take lightly, and it has been a privilege to contribute to its legacy. I am thrilled with how the title song has turned out. A huge congratulations to the entire creative team for their hard work and dedication in making this happen.”

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7 premiered on December 27 and stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh, and Namit Paul, among others. With AI, enhanced VFX, and a powerful new musical identity by Sam C.S., Naagin 7 promises a viewing experience that is bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before.

