Ashish Chanchlani, one of India’s most loved digital entertainers, has ruled the internet for years with his viral content. Now, he enters an exciting new chapter in his journey with his directorial debut web series, Ekaki. Effortlessly weaving together horror, comedy, and suspense, the series has taken the digital world by storm, earning widespread acclaim from critics, audiences, and fellow creators for Ashish’s confident direction and gripping performance. While the first three chapters were already a hit, the fourth chapter brings an unexpected delight, a fantastic cameo by none other than Rohit Shetty and Upendra Limaye, making the experience even more thrilling for viewers.

The fourth chapter of Ashish Chanchlani’s Ekaki is out, and it brings a big Bollywood surprise with two cameos by renowned director Rohit Shetty and incredible actor Upendra Limaye. Their unexpected appearance was truly exciting for viewers, blending perfectly with the fervour of horror comedy in the show. This collaboration beautifully reflects the strong bond of love and friendship that Ashish and Rohit share, and it clearly shows on screen. With this, Ashish has achieved the unprecedented, bringing Bollywood to YouTube in a way that has never been seen before.

Ashish Chanchlani takes on multiple roles in Ekaki, serving as its writer, director, producer, and lead actor, underscoring the scale of his creative vision. The series also marks a reunion with his close-knit team: Kunal Chhabhria comes on board as co-producer, Akash Dodeja features as the parallel lead, Jashan Sirwani leads the project as executive producer, and Tanish Sirwani steers the show’s creative direction.

The screenplay is co-written by Grishim Nawanii, with Line Producer Ritesh Sadhwani providing production support. Promising an immersive and innovative storytelling experience, Ekaki premiered its first episode on November 27, 2025, exclusively on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel.

