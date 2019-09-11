Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.09.2019 | 6:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Film set of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 catches fire

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are presently shooting for Coolie No 1 in Mumbai. In a shocking turn of events, on Monday night, a major fire broke out on the sets. As per reports, the incident took place at Filmistan Studio in Gorgeaon, past midnight.

As soon as the fire was spotted, both the police as well as the firemen immediately reached the venue. The situation was brought under control in a while.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani later took to Twitter, thanking the concerned authorities for the timely assistance. “We would like to thank the Firefighters ,Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes,” he wrote.

An official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 hit film with the same name, this one is being helmed by original director David Dhawan as well. The fresh pairing of Varun and Sara has created plenty of curiosity already. Also credit it to the fact that both of Sara’s earlier big-screen stints proved to be super successful!

Coolie No 1 is slated to release on 1st May 2020.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan not stressed about reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role in Coolie No 1

 

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan not stressed about reprising…

WOAH! Aamir Khan reveals that he had…

Varun Dhawan says watching UFC live in Abu…

Ananya Panday opens up about her equation…

Shame! Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for…

Vicky Kaushal reacts to being called 'charsi…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification