Varun Dhawan admits Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari skipped Diwali release to avoid clashing with Thamma: “Karan Johar and I are very good friends with Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik; you don’t want to go there, if someone is your friend”

The epic clash between Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 took place yesterday, October 2. The former stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, and is a fun-filled entertainer. Many industry figures and even moviegoers felt that a film of this kind was ideal for a Diwali release. Moreover, the Festival of Lights is just three weeks away and hence, many opined that the makers, Dharma Productions, should have waited and brought their film on October 21. However, by doing so, they would have faced another clash, this time with Thamma. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is part of Dinesh Vijan’s very successful horror comedy universe. In an interview with The Times of India, Varun Dhawan explains why he and producer Karan Johar were not in favour of clashing their film with Thamma.

Varun Dhawan said, “Our date, which we were coming on, got moved due to many reasons. We were trying to get the best film we could. We made our best film. In a line, Param Sundari, Baaghi 4, Jolly LLB 3 and The Conjuring: Last Rites did well. We want a run of at least 2-3 weeks.”

Varun continued, “Another good period for us to release would have been Diwali. But I'm very good friends with Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) and Amar Kaushik. I've done Bhediya and Badlapur with them. Karan (Johar) is close friends with them. And you don't want to go there, if someone is your friend."

He also said, “Now this date is good with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Also, this is not my decision. It's the production's decision. But the date is so big that they said chalo, we will have enough space. Also, we are not a big film like Kantara. Nor are we under the delusion of that.”

