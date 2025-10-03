Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently visited flood-affected Jammu and has come out to help those in need. The actress initiated a crowdfunding campaign for the affected families, igniting hope and extending support to those struck by the calamity. She took to her social media handle to share a video showcasing the devastation caused.

Bhumi Pednekar launches crowdfunding campaign for Jammu flood-affected families

“Floods across India have left countless families with nothing, not just without homes, but without the very fabric of their lives. Communities can’t recover alone. But there is hope. Together we can step up and stand by them. @iamhussainmansuri and I have partnered with @kettoindia to start a crowdfunding campaign for affected families,” she wrote in her caption.

She added, “Thank you @sanyam_pandoh and his team that worked tirelessly on the ground in Jammu. I hope this campaign helps you with your efforts. And a huge thank you to team @bdrf_official for extending us all the on ground support. We are eternally grateful.”

For the crowdfunding, Bhumi Pednekar teamed up with Hussain Mansuri and partnered with Ketto India. Earlier, the actress had also urged netizens to extend a helping hand to the families affected. At times when the need has arisen, Bhumi Pednekar stands hand-in-hand with those in need, and her support is expected to bring gradual but significant relief.

