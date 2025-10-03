comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.10.2025 | 11:01 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 Dhurandhar Alpha Thamma Haq
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhumi Pednekar launches crowdfunding campaign for Jammu flood-affected families

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bhumi Pednekar launches crowdfunding campaign for Jammu flood-affected families

en Bollywood News Bhumi Pednekar launches crowdfunding campaign for Jammu flood-affected families
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently visited flood-affected Jammu and has come out to help those in need. The actress initiated a crowdfunding campaign for the affected families, igniting hope and extending support to those struck by the calamity. She took to her social media handle to share a video showcasing the devastation caused.

Bhumi Pednekar launches crowdfunding campaign for Jammu flood-affected families

Bhumi Pednekar launches crowdfunding campaign for Jammu flood-affected families

“Floods across India have left countless families with nothing, not just without homes, but without the very fabric of their lives. Communities can’t recover alone. But there is hope. Together we can step up and stand by them. @iamhussainmansuri and I have partnered with @kettoindia to start a crowdfunding campaign for affected families,” she wrote in her caption.

She added, “Thank you @sanyam_pandoh and his team that worked tirelessly on the ground in Jammu. I hope this campaign helps you with your efforts. And a huge thank you to team @bdrf_official for extending us all the on ground support. We are eternally grateful.”

For the crowdfunding, Bhumi Pednekar teamed up with Hussain Mansuri and partnered with Ketto India. Earlier, the actress had also urged netizens to extend a helping hand to the families affected. At times when the need has arisen, Bhumi Pednekar stands hand-in-hand with those in need, and her support is expected to bring gradual but significant relief.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on 10 Years in Bollywood: “Dum Laga Ke Haisha changed my life forever”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Imtiaz Ali’s next film starts rolling on…

Alia Bhatt approves Varun Dhawan’s titles…

Allu Arjun extends heartfelt Dussehra wishes…

BREAKING: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 ends…

Experience Pandora like never before: Fire…

CONFIRMED! Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas rebranded…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification