The supernatural horror comedy, part of Maddock’s expanding horror universe, gears up for a grand Diwali release this month, worldwide.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially come on board as the international distributor for Maddock Films’ much-awaited supernatural horror comedy Thamma. This marks a significant collaboration between two of Bollywood’s biggest production houses, with YRF ensuring the film reaches audiences across global markets.

Thamma: YRF joins hands with Maddock Films to distribute Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer internationally

Announcing the partnership on social media, YRF shared, “YRF to distribute #Thamma in international markets. #Thamma releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21 October.” The association is expected to give Thamma a wider international reach, considering YRF’s extensive distribution network across multiple territories.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the project is described as a crucial turning point in the studio’s much-loved supernatural horror universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is presented as a “bloody love story” that blends folklore-inspired horror with quirky humor. The recently released trailer, unveiled last week, teased this unique mix and has already intrigued audiences with its fresh take on supernatural romance.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a vampire, marking his entry into the horror-comedy genre. His on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna—who is paired with him for the first time—adds to the anticipation. Alongside them, seasoned actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal also play pivotal roles.

Thamma is the latest addition to Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, which already includes the Rajkummar Rao–Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, and Munjya featuring Abhay Verma and Sharvari. With each film expanding the interconnected supernatural world, Thamma is positioned as a key chapter that will carry forward the franchise’s legacy.

With YRF driving its international release, the film is expected to garner wide attention among diaspora audiences eager for festive family entertainers. Releasing worldwide in cinemas on October 21, just in time in the midst of Diwali, Thamma promises to deliver a mix of horror, humor, and romance wrapped in Maddock’s signature storytelling style.

Also Read: Thamma trailer launch: Ayushmann Khurrana says, “Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is most sought-after in HISTORY of Indian cinema”: Dinesh Vijan states, “Ayushmann is a SEXY beast…his career-BEST performance”

More Pages: Thamma Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.