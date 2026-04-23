Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action adventure film Varanasi is set to make its first major global showcase at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, marking a significant milestone in the film’s international promotional journey ahead of its theatrical release in 2027.

Varanasi to make global showcase at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026

Producer S. S. Karthikeya will present a special segment titled “Varanasi to the World” at the event’s Thunder Stage on April 24. The session will include a video message from Rajamouli along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the film. It will conclude with a live interaction offering audiences a closer look at the scale and vision behind the project.

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has already emerged as one of the most anticipated Indian releases currently in production. The Comic Con Experience Mexico appearance is expected to further strengthen its visibility among global audiences.

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Even before this international showcase, the film generated strong reactions during its earlier presentation at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex in Europe, where the first glimpse drew enthusiastic responses from viewers present at the screening.

The makers have also revealed the primary character looks from the film, including Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini. These reveals sparked widespread discussion online and contributed to growing anticipation around the project.

Following the global success of Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, Rajamouli’s next film is expected to continue his large scale storytelling approach while expanding his international reach further.

Varanasi is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi to release in 2 parts

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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