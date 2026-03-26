The upheavals post-Dhurandhar continue to be felt in the Telugu film industry. And not all of them are deleterious. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which is expected to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, has decided to go for a two-part format.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi to release in 2 parts

The purported epic has a sprawling format.

“3 hours-plus would not be enough for Varanasi. They are looking at extending it into a two-part format. This format has worked wonderfully for Dhurandhar. Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock,” a source close to the development reveals.

This, however, is not going to be sequel. Just one film split into two.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli recreates Varanasi in Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu’s next epic film, see pics

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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