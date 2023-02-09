After 'Tere Pyaar Mein,' the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will bring a dance number in the form of 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai.'

The trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar succeeded in creating a good amount of hype for the film through its novel take on love and relationships. Following this, its first song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein,’ which came out last week, instantly appealed to the youth.

The makers are now all set to bring yet another track from the film. Called, ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, the song will be released tomorrow (February 10) at 12 pm.

But before that happens, the poster of the song has been released and it features Ranbir alone. He is seen wearing a black party dress and it seems he is standing inside a pub. This indicates that ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ will be a party dance number.

Throwing more light on the song, an official statement from the makers said, “With the song titled ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ and releasing in the valentine’s week it does sound like a dedication to all the singles out there who should not feel alienated amidst the surge of mush in the air, because love does happen several times after all.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is yet another film where Ranbir will be playing a lover boy. Speaking on this, the actor said during the film’s trailer launch, “I have many films in this genre like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Anjana Anjani, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sometimes what happens is that actors have very limited faces and personalities. Sometimes you run out of them and you need characters. I think the rom-com genre is the hardest genre. You give me a character like Sanju or a Rockstar; you are hiding behind the character. You have certain things to hide behind. I am just insecure that I don’t run out of personality and keep delivering some entertainer through this genre.”

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released in theatres on March 8 during the festival of Holi.

