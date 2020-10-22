The buzz in the entertainment industry is that Vaani Kapoor has broken through the gender glass-ceiling to play a transgender, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Though there is no official confirmation of this, sources in the know reveal that Vaani is indeed stretching the gender dynamics to another level, while Khurrana continues his quest for quirky characters from over-virile (Vicky Donor) to sexually dysfunctional (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) to gay (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) and so on.

In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a loverboy in an intense relationship with a transgender person.

When I sought a confirmation of Vaani Kapoor’s gender status in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I got an evasive answer from director Abhishek Kapoor: “I will speak to you later.”

