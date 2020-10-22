Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, lovingly called DDLJ, is a film that shaped romance and pop culture in India and became a cult classic. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time! On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, DDLJ is now being re-released across the world!

Mr. Nelson D’Souza (Associate Vice President – International Distribution) confirms saying, “DDLJ is a film that made people fall in love and has constantly won hearts whenever it has been screened across the world. On its special 25th anniversary, we are very happy to announce that we are re-releasing DDLJ so that audiences can celebrate this cult classic. Audiences all over the world will get a chance to watch the film once again on the big screen as we are planning the re-release in several key diaspora and non-diaspora global markets.”

DDLJ will be re-released across Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia, and Finland to begin with.

The film, which was made at a budget of Rs. 4 crore, emerged as a blockbuster in 1995 as it collected Rs. 89 crore in India and 13.50 crore in overseas markets. Thus, total collections stood at Rs. 102.50 crore worldwide in 1995! In today’s inflation-adjusted value, DDLJ’s collection stands at a staggering Rs. 455 crore in India and Rs. 69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to a phenomenal Rs. 524 crore!

