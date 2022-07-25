After teasing the announcement on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar has officially announced Screw Dheela starring Tiger Shroff in the lear role with speculations around Rashmika Mandanna cast opposite him. The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions.

Karan on Monday took to social media to make the announcement and wrote, "Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!💥" The video was Tiger Shroff flaunting his action skills fighting some goons.

Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!💥https://t.co/us1aoiV84n@apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies #MentorDiscipleFilms — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2022

A source close to Bollywood Hungama earlier revealed that the film will be shot in India and abroad with the first schedule expected to kick off in Europe. Both Tiger and Rashmika will be a part of this schedule. "It's not one of those run of the mill actioner but has a strong story too and falls in the zone that Tiger has not explored before. The film will be released by mid 2023," the source further told us. A big ensemble, including the antagonist, is in the process of being cast for Screw Dheela.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has Baaghi 4 with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will star in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, Mission Majnu and Animal. Shashank Khaitan is directing Bedhadak starring Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Dharma Productions' other films in the pipeline include Liger, Brahmastra, Govinda Naam Mera, Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

