Raj and Simran’s history-making love story Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the longest-running film in theatres and one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema, will celebrate its 24th year, after its release on 20th October 1995. The film that continues to woo audiences with its timeless premise of love triumphing over all odds has become a benchmark in defining love for generations. The iconic film catapulted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to became the nation’s sweethearts and are still considered the number one onscreen pair for more than 2 decades since they fell for each other in this Aditya Chopra classic.

To mark this anniversary, YRF will tweet 24 sensational quotes from the filmmaker on 20th October 2019 in a never-done-before 24-hour long campaign. Every hour starting midnight of 20th October, one sensational quote will be doled out from the DDLJ Book, Aditya Chopra Relives… Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – as told to Nasreen Munni Kabir. It’ll be an out-and-out treat. The campaign is bound to evoke nostalgia and all the untold stories and revelations will be an interesting space for all the movie buffs and fans to watch out for.

We are sure this activity will be one-of-a-kind and capture the fancy of movie buffs, fan clubs and make for some engaging conversations on its 24th anniversary. Prepare to be captivated.

