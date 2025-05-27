Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with Abhishek Bachchan return with a new twist in the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise.

The trailer of Housefull 5 has officially dropped, offering a sneak peek into what appears to be another chaotic comedy in the long-running franchise. Set primarily on a luxury cruise, the film brings together an ensemble cast headlined by Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh yet again along with Abhishek Bachchan and blends classic Housefull-style humour with a murder mystery twist.

Housefull 5 trailer introduces heirs, hijinks, and homicide aboard a cruise

The story kicks off with three characters — played by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh — each claiming to be Jolly, the rightful heir of a 100-year-old billionaire, portrayed by veteran actor Ranjeet. The situation spirals into confusion as they arrive with their respective partners, only to discover they may be caught in a larger conundrum involving mistaken identities, wife swapping, and even a murder.

The trailer showcases a series of comedic moments, including Akshay Kumar getting attacked by monkeys and Johnny Lever contributing his signature comic flair. The exact character arcs aren't revealed in the trailer, but the cast includes names like Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Chunky Pandey, and Dino Morea — all seemingly caught in the mix of confusion and misdirection aboard the cruise. Adding to the intrigue are Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, who appear to be playing investigating officers trying to untangle the web of lies and secrets surrounding the murder. A dramatic entry by Nana Patekar further adds to the layered mystery, teasing more twists as the story unfolds.

Housefull 5 is co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The film marks the fifth instalment in the Housefull series and is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025.

While the trailer hints at a familiar mix of slapstick and situational comedy, it also sets the stage for a plot-driven narrative with a murder mystery twist — a departure from the usual tone of the previous films in the franchise.

