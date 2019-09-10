Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2019 | 4:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, cites in-house politics as the reason

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar who joined the Congress in March this year, resigned from the grand old party citing petty in-house politics as the reason.

Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, cites in-house politics as the reason

In a letter, Matondkar blamed the party for overlooking the concerns she had raised in a letter to former Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on May 16. The actress-turned politician said that the letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to her was an act of blatant betrayal.

Talking to a news agency, Urmila said that her political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use her as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress.

Urmila Matondkar while joining the Congress had said that saying she was here to stay and will not leave after the elections. The actor had contested for the Lok Sabha seat from Mumbai North but lost to BJP’s Gopal Shetty.

Also Read: Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands strong action to be taken against certain members of her party in this letter to Milind Deora!

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan calls Katrina Kaif a…

Anupam Kher talks about the moment he made…

Ileana D’Cruz and rumoured boyfriend Andrew…

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor in…

This is how Alia Bhatt stays away from…

Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification