Music singles are the flavour of the season, and India’s leading music label T-Series is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the audience gets treated to the best by releasing one impressive track after another. Next on the cards for the music giant is ‘Bijli Ki Taar’, a sprightly, club number sung by Tony Kakkar, featuring the talented and sensuous Urvashi Rautela. Going by the recently dropped first look snapshot, T-Series is all set to get us grooving once again.

The peppy ‘Bijli Ki Taar’ written, composed and sung by the multitalented Tony Kakkar, shot in the gorgeous locations of Georgia, is directed by Shabby. The song portrays an instant connection that a young boy feels on his brush with a beautiful girl face-to-face. And when the girl makes a dashing entry, vrooming on a bike, the boy’s heart races ahead and he experiences a current, akin to one from a ‘Bijli Ki Taar’.

Commenting on the upcoming single, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar said, “Tony Kakkar knows what young party-goers will like. With that in mind, he has created a track that is going to be lapped up by his target audience. We are happy to have come together with him on ‘Bijli Ki Taar’. Urvashi Rautela takes the song a notch higher with her zestful energy in this dance number.”

Tony Kakkar too couldn’t contain his excitement as he said, “I had a blast creating ‘Bijli Ki Taar.’ It is a complete fun number and I hope it strikes a chord with the audience. It was a pleasure associating with T-Series. Bhushanji has a great music sense and has been very supportive throughout the making of this song.”

Urvashi Rautela, an actor, who is recognized for her sharp dancing skills and has done some jaw-dropping dance moves in the song said, “I was hooked on to the song since I first heard it and I was thrilled to be a part of the video. The choreography is fantastic. Shabby has captured some great visuals and Tony’s music and voice are sure to brighten your mood.”

‘Bijli Ki Taar’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.