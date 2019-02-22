Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.02.2019 | 3:15 PM IST

This Uri actor joins the ’83 team! Vicky Kaushal’s co-star Dhairya Karwa will play Ravi Shastri in the Ranveer Singh starrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Well it seems that the success of the Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam starrer Uri – The Surgical Strike has benefited the other actors in the film too. Dhairya Karwa, who played Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok in this Aditya Dhar directorial, has now bagged the coveted Kabir Khan film ’83. He will accompany Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev as Ravi Shastri in this cricket biopic.

It is a well-known fact that Kabir Khan is currently in the process of putting together the champions of Indian cricket team, albeit for his film ‘83. While the star cast for the eleven member team has almost been locked, one of them who came on board for the team is Dhairya Karwa, the co-star of Vicky Kaushal. Besides him, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sunny Kaushal, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, South star Jiiva, Sahil Khatter have joined Ranveer Singh as cricketers.

On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi is expected to play the team’s manager PR Man Singh. Coming to the role played by Dhairya, Ravi Shastri is a popular right-handed batsman who continues to remain in news even today as a popular cricket commentator.

As for ’83, Ranveer Singh has already started his prep for the role of the team’s captain, Kapil Dev and is currently taking the help of the veteran player himself to get the nuances of the sport right. The film is expected to be shot extensively in India as well as London and Scotland. While the director has almost put together the Indian team for the film and the process is expected to be locked in a month from now.

If reports are to be believed, the team is expected to fly to Dharamshala somewhere towards the end of March to have a team-bonding session. According to the director, this is quite integral for the film and later, they will take off for a 100 day shoot schedule for the same.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to get a profit share in Takht and ’83?

More Pages: '83 Box Office Collection

