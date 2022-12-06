Rajshri Production’s Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Dengzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and more released in theatres in November 2022. Deferring the OTT release, the makers are requesting families go to watch Uunchai, and spend quality time together in the theatre.

The appeal aims to bring audiences back to the theatres. The statement on Instagram read, "We, the cast and crew of Rajshri's Uunchai, would want to thank each and every one of you for the overwhelming love showered upon our film. A special shoutout to every member of the audience who went to the theatre with family and loved ones and contributed to making Uunchai an exclusive BIG screen experience."

Rajshri Films continued, "As Uunchai continues to run in theatres in its 4th week, we as a unit stand proud and humbled. It is the desire of our hearts to see Uunchai have a strong and long run at the theatres and therefore, Uunchai will not have an online release very soon. We gave Uunchai, 7 years of passion, hard work, and above all love! From its conception to its release, every day, we have kept you, our audience in mind and have crafted an experience that we would want you to cherish and remember! The experience of watching a film on the big screen is simply magical! Watching a pirated version of the film on your electronic devices or delaying your watch, waiting for the film to release online, would mean robbing yourself of this magical experience."

"So, step out today, and go to a theatre near you. Take family and friends along. Relive the experience of buying tickets. Celebrate Uunchai, celebrate films and theatres again with movie lovers known and unknown! Fill up the theatres with your love for films! As makers, your entertainment is our only motivation. See you at the theatres! Walk into the nearest theatre with your family and friends to experience Uunchai on the silver screen. And be part of the story of friendship, hope and happiness -- moments that promise to last a lifetime," the story concluded.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai released on November 4, 2022.

