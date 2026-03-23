Unrevealed facts on Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar REVEALS entire budget and how both films combined became an 8-hour saga: “A scene that was meant to be for 10 seconds actually required 2 minutes”

The amount Aditya Dhar was spending per day on shooting Uri, he was spending almost 11 to 12 lakhs lesser than that every day on shooting Dhurandhar. As Aditya told me, it was insanity the way they have pulled off this film.

Unrevealed facts on Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar REVEALS entire budget and how both films combined became an 8-hour saga: “A scene that was meant to be for 10 seconds actually required 2 minutes”

What is the cost of shooting the actual end product? How much did it cost? Aditya told me it's about Rs. 255 crores. Yes, both the films together cost a paltry Rs 255 crores to shoot. Originally, it was meant to be one film only. But an 8-hour film seemed out of the question. Hence, Dhurandhar was split into two.

The length increased as the film was being shot. Because Aditya realized that the small montages were turning into big, big scenes. And those big scenes were turning out to be highlights, one after the other. So, what to cut? Aditya explained to me, “A scene that was meant to be for say 10 seconds, it actually required two minutes.”

To take an example, there was the scene in which Major Iqbal is introduced. Arjun Rampal's character is introduced where he says that I want to buy guns. That was supposed to be two-and-a-half-minute scene. It eventually became eight-nine minutes long.

While Aditya had a water-tight script, the dialogues were enhanced on the sets. A lot of the banter which you hear in the film are actually what Aditya Dhar thought on the set on the day of the shooting.

But the end product is almost 95 to 96% close to the main script. The original script. “And I'm very thorough with my script. I'm very thorough with my research,” said Aditya.

Almost the entire film was shot was by Aditya Dhar, with some assistance from a second unit. But all the main crucial sequences were shot by Aditya Dhar personally.

Also Read: BREAKING: Dhurandhar The Revenge beats highly anticipated Hollywood film Ready Or Not 2 overseas; brings Bahar to Mumbai’s Bahar cinema

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