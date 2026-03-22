Dhurandhar The Revenge is unstoppable; the film was expected to break records, and yet, the trade and industry are stunned by how it's performing at the box office. On Saturday, March 21, it set a new record by collecting Rs. 100 crore in a day. On Saturday, March 21, the film created history by collecting Rs. 100 crore in a single day. And now, its dominance is being felt in the Overseas market as well, where it has managed to outgross a much-awaited Hollywood sequel.

BREAKING: Dhurandhar The Revenge beats highly anticipated Hollywood film Ready Or Not 2 overseas; brings Bahar to Mumbai’s Bahar cinema

According to a report in Deadline, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, a highly anticipated sequel, opened with $9 million. On the other hand, Dhurandhar The Revenge collected a huge $10.5 million. Dhurandhar’s sequel was always set to open big, considering the response of the first part, which was released in December 2025. However, Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, released by Fox Searclight Pictures, should have ideally opened bigger in foreign territories, considering the star cast (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton). The fact that Dhurandhar The Revenge has gone past it only underlines the scale of its global craze.

Dhurandhar 2 brings Bahar to Bahar Cinema

Meanwhile, residents of Vile Parle East and Andheri East in Mumbai got a pleasant surprise as the popular Bahar Cinema will play four shows of Dhurandhar The Revenge on Sunday, March 22. This has never happened before since it commenced operations in November 2010.

According to an exhibition source, “Due to certain regulations of the commercial establishments in the cinema building, Bahar is allowed to play shows only after 5:00 pm. But with Dhurandhar The Revenge, they have made an exception. On Sunday, the film had four shows, at 8:00 am, 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm and 9:30 pm.”

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Dhurandhar The Revenge’s post-midnight and early morning shows have been planned by several cinemas. As the film was released and went on a record-breaking spree, more theatres joined the bandwagon, probably for the first time. Kasturba Cinema in Malad hosted a 2:30 am show, while Woodland Cinemas in Virar, near Mumbai, arranged a 7:45 am screening on Sunday for eager moviegoers. Both shows were nearly sold out.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. It is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Also Read: Mukesh Chhabra calls Aditya Dhar a ‘real hero’ as Dhurandhar The Revenge hits theatres; says “People will be talking about these films for years”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.