Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has firmly shut down ongoing speculation about the revival of the iconic RK Studio, making it clear that there are no such plans in place. The actress addressed the rumours during a recent interaction, putting an end to widespread industry chatter.

“It’s not happening”: Kareena Kapoor Khan ends RK Studio comeback buzz

As reported by The Times of India, Kareena said, “That’s just not true. It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like ‘That isn’t happening’.” With this statement, she firmly denied claims that the family is working towards reviving the legendary studio. There had been reports suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor could lead the revival of RK Studio, originally founded by Raj Kapoor. However, Kareena’s remarks make it clear that these claims remain speculative and are not being acted upon by the family.

Speaking about Ranbir’s priorities, Kareena highlighted his passion for acting and his commitment to his craft. She said, “I feel like Ranbir is focused on acting. He loves acting. I think he’s the best actor in India we have today. So, his focus is on that.” Her praise underscores that his current trajectory is centered entirely on his performances rather than reviving a studio.

RK Studio holds a special place in the history of Hindi cinema, having been associated with several timeless classics and the Kapoor family’s cinematic legacy. Despite the nostalgia and emotional connect surrounding it, Kareena’s clear stance indicates that a revival is not on the horizon.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Bollywood actresses reviving retro charm with ethnic looks

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