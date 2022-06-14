comscore

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne in Netflix’s The Old Guard 2

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hollywood actors Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have joined the cast of the sequel to the action film The Old Guard. They join the previously announced returning cast from the original film Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The movie, directed by Victoria Mahoney, will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger for Skydance; Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah; Marc Evans for Marc Evans Productions; and Gina Prince-Bythewood with Greg Rucka as executive producer.

Based on the graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard is one of Netflix’s most popular films to date with 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.

ALSO READ: Henry Golding to star in and executive produce the TV Adaptation of Dean Koontz’s Nameless

