Michelle Yeoh is set to headline the Netflix series The Brothers Sun. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress will play shrewd and observant, Eileen Sun aka Mama Sun who has built a new life for herself and her son in Los Angeles far from her past in Taiwan. Joining her in the series are Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, and Joon Lee Join as series regulars in the Brad Falchuk & Byron Wu's Asian American Drama.

Justin Chien will essay the role of Charles Sun, the elder son of a crime boss, groomed to be a hardened criminal. He goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother but finds himself torn between the life he’s been raised in and the life he could make for himself. Sam Song Li will play Bruce Sun who came to the states as a kid with little memory of Taipei and no idea of his family’s past. When his infamous and respected brother shows up on his doorstep, Bruce is thrown into a world that he is vastly unprepared for.

Highdee Kuan has been roped in to play Alexis. Driven and ambitious, Alexis grew up with a strong sense of justice and work ethic which resulted in her becoming an assistant DA. Joon Lee will play TK, an aspiring gangster and Bruce’s best friend since childhood. He wishes he was tough, loyal, and smart – but he isn’t. But that doesn’t stop him from trying.

Also joining the cast in recurring roles will be Alice Hewkin as May/June, Jon XueZhang as Blood Boots, Jenny Yang as Xing, Madison Hu as Grace, and Rodney To as Mark.

The Brothers Sun is an action-packed, a dark comedic drama, and family soap. The eight-episode series is set in Los Angeles and Taiwan. It is uniquely distinct, featuring an all-Asian writers' room and an all-Asian cast. It follows Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly-unaware younger brother Bruce.

The Brothers Sun is under Brad Falchuk’s deal at Netflix, through his company Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. He will serve as Showrunner and Co-Creator with Byron Wu. Falchuk and Wu serve as Executive Producers with Mikkel Bondesen and Kevin Tancharoen who is also on board as director.

