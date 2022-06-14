American singer Lizzo has released a new version of her single ‘Grrrls’ after receiving backlash from disability activists for using the word “spaz” in her new single.

Lizzo releases a new version of her song ‘Grrrls’ after facing backlash from disability activists for use of ableist lyrics

As noted by Variety, the original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs.

“Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad,” a Twitter user tweeted. “‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”

Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better. — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 12, 2022

The music artist was quick to take accountability and action and took to her social media announcing that she has released a new version of her single with lyric replacement to eliminate the ableist slur. “It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,'” she wrote in a post shared on Instagram on Monday, June 13. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.”

She continued, “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The original goes with Lizzo singing, “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? I’m a spaz.” The new version now has Lizzo singing: “Hold my bag, bitch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? Hold me back.” The track has now only been updated on Lizzo’s official YouTube channel.

The release of ‘Grrrls’ follows the buzz of Lizzo’s TikTok-favored “About Damn Time” and serves as the second single off the pop singer’s forthcoming studio album Special. The new project is reportedly set to arrive July 15.

Also Read: MET GALA 2022 BEST DRESSED: Blake Lively, Lizzo, Natasha Poonawalla, NCT’s Johnny Suh, Oscar Isaac create a storm on fashion’s biggest night

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.