This is the fifth time in a row that he has been elected for the role.

Shibasish Sarkar has been unanimously re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India at the first meeting of the newly constituted Council of Management, held immediately following the Guild's 72nd Annual General Meeting on September 22, 2026.

Shibasish Sarkar re-elected as President of Producers Guild of India

Earlier at the AGM, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya Akhtar were inducted into the Guild Council of Management.

The other office bearers re-elected as part of the Guild’s leadership team are Manish Goswami, Madhu Bhojwani, Ankur Garg, and Aashish Singh who will continue to serve as Vice Presidents. Ashim Samanta and Fazila Allana will continue in their roles as Treasurers. In addition, Sushilkumar Agrawal and Hiren Gada have also been elected as Vice Presidents of the Producers Guild of India.

Shibasish Sarkar said, “I am deeply hounoured to be elected as President for the fifth year. I, along with my Council of Management colleagues, look forward to working closely with all PGI members in navigating both the opportunities and challenges that our industry is faced with.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.