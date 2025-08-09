Director Bharat Shrinate’s Udaipur Files finally hit theatres across India on Friday, August 8, following months of controversy and a prolonged legal battle.

Udaipur Files hits theatres after Supreme Court greenlight: Report

The film is based on the Kanhaiyalal murder case of 2022, an incident that shocked the nation. Trouble began soon after the teaser’s release, when Kanhaiyalal’s family raised objections and filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court. They argued that the film was causing them “mental agony” and could “spoil social harmony.” This led to a temporary stay on the release.

In July 2025, the Supreme Court overturned the stay, ruling that making a film on a true incident is not illegal, as long as it does not violate constitutional limits. The court’s decision cleared the way for the movie to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and released for the public.

Originally titled Gyanvapi Files: A Tailor’s Murder Story, the film was initially scheduled for release on July 11, 2025. However, its debut was postponed due to the legal proceedings. The Supreme Court ultimately directed its release on August 8.

Produced by Amit Jani and featuring Vijay Raaz in the lead role, Udaipur Files brings to screen a dramatized depiction of one of the most disturbing crimes in recent years. The project has drawn attention not only for its sensitive subject matter but also for the legal precedent reaffirming filmmakers’ right to portray real-life incidents within constitutional boundaries.

