Hombale producer Chaluve Gowda CONFIRMS film with Hrithik Roshan; BREAKS silence on Mahavatar Narsimha’s impact on Saiyaara’s collections: “Intention was NOT to take away the success of other films”

Director Ashwin Kumar, producer Shilpaa Dhawan, Chaluve Gowda of Homebale Films and eminent distributor Anil Thadani attended the success press meet of their surprise animated blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha. Usually, film events are held in five-star hotels. But the success press conference of this devotional film was held at Mumbai’s ISKCON Temple. Chaluve Gowda analyzed what worked for the film and also answered how he feels that their film thwarted the run of another blockbuster film, that is, Saiyaara.

Chaluve Gowda said, “If you see, the story was not new. In Kannada, Dr Rajkumar had acted in a film on this topic. The first Telugu colour film was Bhakta Prahlada (1967). So, the story was not new, but the way the animation was done (in Mahavatar Narsimha), especially in the last 20-25 minutes, it was no less than a live action movie.”

Chaluve Gowda continued, “This is what made the film different. It was no longer a film just for the kids. We had confidence in the movie. The intention was not to take away the success of other films. But the content was so good that it managed to run successfully. Also, I feel that the other films have done their business. Those films were showing a slowing trend.”

Chaluve Gowda was also asked about their upcoming films. He replied, “Our most anticipated film is coming on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1. After that, we have Salaar 2 (titled Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam).”

Chaluve Gowda then revealed, “We have signed two more movies with Prabhas sir. We have also signed a film with Hrithik Roshan. It is in the preliminary stage. We also have a couple of more projects which are in very early stages. We’ll disclose about them at the right time. We are excited (about these films).”

