S. S. Rajamouli teases big reveal for his next with Mahesh Babu in November 2025

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, known for delivering films like the Baahubali franchise and RRR, has hinted at a major update for his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu.

S. S. Rajamouli teases big reveal for his next with Mahesh Babu in November 2025

In a social media post, Rajamouli revealed that a special unveiling for the film, tentatively titled Globetrotter, is planned for November 2025. Alongside the announcement, he shared an image of a bare chest with a hanging locket, captioned: “The First Reveal in November 2025… #GlobeTrotter”

The director also addressed fans through a note, explaining that the scale and scope of the film are such that traditional promotions wouldn’t do it justice. He wrote: “The story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating… We are trying to make it a never-before-seen reveal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

The announcement has renewed buzz around the much-anticipated Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu collaboration, with fans now counting down to the November 2025 reveal.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Hyderabad with daughter Malti Marie for SS Rajamouli’s next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.