Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle was launched as a refreshing, candid space where two outspoken personalities would bring out the unfiltered side of celebrity guests. But instead of earning applause for its frank conversations, the show has found itself at the centre of criticism as several comments made by the hosts and celebrities are now circulating widely on social media—sparking intense backlash.

A popular page, The Indian Idiot, shared a compilation of controversial statements from the show, triggering a wave of disapproval from users. Some of the clips show Twinkle Khanna making remarks that many viewers found insensitive or dismissive. Among the quotes drawing attention was her take on modern dating, where she said, “Today's kids change their partners faster than they change their outfits" — "And I think it's a good thing.” In another exchange with Ananya Panday, she quipped, “What emotions! They are traumatised by everything,” after Ananya spoke about Gen Z being in touch with their feelings.

Comments involving other guests have also gone viral. When Chunky Panday stated, “Harr shadishuda couple ka joint bank account hona chahiye (Every married couple should have a joint bank account),” Twinkle responded by teasing him as a “Joru ka Ghulaam.” Meanwhile, Kajol offered her views on marriage, saying, “Marriage should have an expiry date and a renewal option,” followed by her explanation: “If there's an expiry date, you don't have to suffer for too long.” The actress further attracted criticism for remarks like “Actors work harder than 9 to 5 employees.. I feel the physical & mental aspect of it is a lot more.”

Several other clips, including a moment where Twinkle joked with Kriti Sanon saying, “We don't allow people to spread their legs on this show,” and one where she reacted to Akshay Kumar not being tattooed on her body by saying, “Nothing in life is permanent babe. Tattoos are, marriages are not!” added to the controversy.

Social media reactions to the compilation were sharp and unforgiving. Comments like “Twinkle Khanna making Sonam Kapoor look good,” “Whoever decided to make this show secretly hated these 2,” “They should have named it ‘Too Much by Twinkle and Kajol’,” and “Such an unnecessary show! This show screams ‘Try Hard’,” dominated the conversation.

While Two Much was intended to celebrate unfiltered celebrity banter, the online response suggests that many viewers feel the show crossed lines of sensitivity, humour, and relatability—now placing the chat series under a cloud of criticism and debate.

