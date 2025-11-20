Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action romance for Yash Raj Films is shaping up to be one of the studio’s most high-profile films featuring young talent. The director has now cast Aaishvary Thackeray as the negative lead opposite Ahaan Panday, setting up what insiders describe as an intense face-off between two emerging performers in a new entertainer that will also feature Sharvari as the leading lady.

Aaishvary, who earned widespread appreciation for his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, has been viewed as a talent to watch. His screen presence and assured acting were highlighted in the film, and his casting in Zafar’s project marks another major step in his career. The film pairs him against Ahaan Panday, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Saiyaara, further adding to the intrigue around the project.

The action romance also features Sharvari, completing a trio of young actors headlining a large-scale production. With audiences responding strongly to new on-screen pairings and fresh faces—evident from the success of Saiyaara—the casting strategy appears aligned with current viewing trends.

A trade source said, “Ali Abbas Zafar is known for directing mega entertainers that became historic blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Given his acumen, one can expect Ali to mount Ahaan and Aaishvary‘s showdown as a big screen carnage to watch out for. This is a hugely mounted film with romance at the heart of the story and action giving a sense of shock and awe and a must watch entertainer feel. So, you can expect Ali not holding back and pulling all punches to make it a rollercoaster thrilling ride and keep audiences at the edge of their seats.”

The source further added, “Let’s face it - Ali has the best young cast of Indian cinema with him for this film. Given his brilliance in storytelling, coupled with his knowledge of creating big screen spectacles, one can be rest assured that these three young actors are going to be presented in a massive way and they will give it their all on screen. It is refreshing to see big movies being mounted on young actors because they will have to carry the baton of the industry going forward. This is a huge opportunity for the industry and for these young actors to show that they have it in them to dazzle us all with their acting.”

With Ali Abbas Zafar at the helm and YRF backing the project, anticipation continues to build around how this young lineup will be showcased in the high-octane world the filmmaker is known for.

